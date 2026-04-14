Mumbai drug deaths at concert spark alarm over rising narcotics use

The alleged deaths of two students following drug consumption at a high-tech music concert at NESCO Ground in Goregaon, Mumbai, have sparked widespread concern. The event, held on 11 April, reportedly saw the students suffer overdoses that led to a rapid deterioration in their condition.

They were rushed to hospital for treatment but later succumbed. A female student remains under medical care, while the Vanrai Police have arrested six individuals and launched an investigation into the incident.

Not only Mumbai but the entire state of Maharashtra has come under the spotlight over rising drug-related concerns. While police and enforcement agencies have repeatedly seized large consignments of narcotics, curbing their spread in schools, colleges, pubs and private parties remains a significant challenge.

The deaths of two students at the NESCO Ground have drawn comparisons with the situation portrayed in Udta Punjab. Prior to this incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had consistently maintained that the state was not facing a crisis of that scale.

However, the volume of drug seizures across Mumbai and Maharashtra paints a worrying picture. In the financial year 2025–26, up to 18 March 2026, the Airport Commissionerate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized more than 1,330 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis in 244 cases, arresting 286 individuals. In addition, the Navy intercepted consignments arriving via sea routes this year, recovering 2,386 kilograms of hashish and 121 kilograms of heroin.