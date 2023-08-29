"I have no personal ambitions": Nitish on speculations that he may be appointed 'INDIA' convener

Reiterating that his drive to forge opposition unity was prompted by "no personal ambitions", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition INDIA.

The JD (U) leader said this while responding to questions about speculations that the coalition’s upcoming meeting in Mumbai could see him being made Convener of the formation comprising more than two dozen parties opposed to the BJP.

"I have been maintaining it since the beginning that I have no desire for myself…I have no personal ambitions… Mujhe Kuch Nahi Chahiye (I don’t want anything –post). Somebody else could be given the responsibility (Convener post). My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working only in this direction", said Kumar.

"We all are going to attend the meeting in Mumbai to discuss INDIA's future strategies," he added.