'I Love Muhammad' row: Police, locals clash after Friday prayers in Bareilly; over 12 held

An announcement postponing a proposed demonstration in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign by cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan reportedly led to a clash between a large crowd and police outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday. Police have taken more than two dozen people into custody, officials said.

Police said large crowds holding 'I Love Muhammad' posters gathered outside the cleric's residence and near the mosque, both in the Kotwali area and located a short distance from each other, after Friday prayers, with people expressing anger over the suspension of the demonstration. Sources said Khan made a last-minute announcement to call off the demonstration, saying the authorities had not granted permission for it.

On Thursday, the cleric had warned that the demonstration would go ahead “at any cost”.

Khan, the founder of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, has been politically active for more than two decades, with some influence in Bareilly and nearby districts. He is also the direct descendant of Ahmed Raza Khan, the founder of the Barelvi sect of Sunni Islam, one of the most prominent sects in the subcontinent.

Violence unfolded outside a small mosque adjoining the Islamia ground in the heart of the city and near the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, the most revered shrine for the followers of the Barelvi sect.

As crowds attempted to march towards the Islamia Inter College ground, police tried to stop them at Khalil Tiraha, triggering stone pelting and vandalism of vehicles and shops by the demonstrators, creating a stampede-like situation.

No official figures were available about the number of injured people at the time of filing this report, even as visuals showed broken glass, scattered footwear and stones on the streets as police in anti-riot gear used force to disperse the crowd.