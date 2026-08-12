As jail raid finds Revanna with smartphone, Kharge confirms ordering crackdown
Priyank Kharge warns against VIP treatment after Bengaluru prison raid, orders technical audit of prison jammers and more raids
A smartphone was allegedly recovered from former MP and rape convict Prajwal Revanna during a surprise raid at Bengaluru Central Prison, officials said on Wednesday, as the Karnataka government announced a wider crackdown on security breaches across the state’s jails.
Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge said he ordered the operation at Parappana Agrahara after detecting administrative shortcomings during a visit to the prison two to three weeks ago.
Around 100 Central Crime Branch personnel were deployed for the search after chief minister D.K. Shivakumar approved the operation, he said. Mobile phones, notebooks and other prohibited items were reportedly found in several cells, including those occupied by high-profile inmates.
Prison officials said a smartphone was found in Revanna’s possession. The former MP, who is the grandson of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, is serving a sentence following his conviction in a rape case.
Kharge, however, declined to disclose details of the items recovered from individual inmates, saying the investigation was at a preliminary stage.
“Which mobile phone was found, who had the pen drive, whose notebook was found—all that has to be kept confidential. We will reveal everything when the time comes,” he said.
The minister said investigators must establish how the prohibited items entered the prison and identify the officials or others who may have helped inmates obtain them.
“It has just been found. We need to find out who got it inside, who is cooperating with them there and in what manner they are cooperating,” he said.
Kharge said disciplinary proceedings had already begun against personnel suspected of facilitating the violations, with instructions issued to suspend those found to have assisted inmates. Officials could also be dismissed if criminal involvement was established, he added.
The minister made it clear that high-profile inmates would not be granted special privileges.
With PTI inputs