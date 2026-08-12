As jail raid finds Revanna with smartphone, Kharge confirms ordering crackdown

Kharge, however, declined to disclose details of the items recovered from individual inmates, saying the investigation was at a preliminary stage.

“Which mobile phone was found, who had the pen drive, whose notebook was found—all that has to be kept confidential. We will reveal everything when the time comes,” he said.

The minister said investigators must establish how the prohibited items entered the prison and identify the officials or others who may have helped inmates obtain them.

“It has just been found. We need to find out who got it inside, who is cooperating with them there and in what manner they are cooperating,” he said.

Kharge said disciplinary proceedings had already begun against personnel suspected of facilitating the violations, with instructions issued to suspend those found to have assisted inmates. Officials could also be dismissed if criminal involvement was established, he added.

The minister made it clear that high-profile inmates would not be granted special privileges.

With PTI inputs