I-PAC raids row: SC defers ED plea alleging Mamata’s interference

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned till 10 February the hearing on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has accused the West Bengal government and chief minister Mamata Banerjee of obstructing its recent search operations in Kolkata.

A Bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul M. Pancholi deferred the matter after solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, sought time to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by the state government earlier in the day. Mehta told the court that the ED had received the state’s response only on Tuesday and required time to examine it and file a rejoinder. Accepting the request, the Bench listed the matter for further hearing on 10 February.

The ED’s petition stems from its searches at the office of political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain, during which the agency alleges that its officials were obstructed by state authorities. The central agency has sought directions for registration of FIRs against chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the state director general of police and the Kolkata Police commissioner, accusing them of interference in the lawful discharge of its duties.