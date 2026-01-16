West Bengal: TMC flags timeline discrepancy in ED claims on I-PAC raid

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Friday drew public attention to West Bengal's I-PAC raid controversy in an X post, pointing out an apparent discrepancy in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) own timeline.

Ghose's post noted that the ED began searches at the political consultancy’s Kolkata office on the morning of 8 January, yet the email notifying local police about the impending action — which solicitor-general Tushar Mehta had claimed was sent before the raids — was timestamped six hours later in the day.

Ghose also underscored that the ED had “awakened” to resume an investigation after a six-year gap, just months ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, and quipped that the agency seemed more like an 'Election Department' of the Central government than an independent enforcement body.

The ED asserts that on 8 January, it carried out searches at Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) offices in Salt Lake, Kolkata, and at the Loudon Street residence of its director Pratik Jain, in connection with a money-laundering investigation tied to an alleged coal smuggling syndicate operating in West Bengal. The ED says the operation was part of a criminal case that dates back several years and involves large-scale economic offences.

In its petition to the Supreme Court, the ED accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, senior police officials, and the state government of interfering with the searches. It alleges that Banerjee personally entered the premises during the raid and removed electronic devices and documents.