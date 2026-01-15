West Bengal: ED raids on I-PAC spark TMC-BJP war of words on day of SC hearing

A sharp political confrontation erupted in West Bengal on Thursday over the Enforcement Directorate’s raids at the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), with the ruling TMC (Trinamool Congress) alleging political vendetta ahead of elections and the BJP accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of repeatedly obstructing central agencies.

The exchange came as the Supreme Court described the ED’s allegation that Banerjee caused “obstruction” during the raid as “very serious” and agreed to examine whether a state’s law-enforcement agencies can interfere with investigations conducted by central agencies into serious offences.

TMC alleges ‘political search’

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party would refrain from commenting on the legal technicalities of the case, leaving it to senior counsel, but maintained that the ED action was politically motivated.

“Our stand is clear. This case was registered in 2020. Five or six years have passed. What were they doing all these years? Why wake up just before elections?” Ghosh asked, questioning the timing of the raids at the residence and office of I-PAC director Pratik Jain.

He pointed out that when the case was first registered, election strategist Prashant Kishor was associated with the party, but no action was taken then.

“Why Pratik Jain now? Because he is helping structure our election campaign. Our planning, data and strategy may be in his office. This is not investigation — this is political search,” Ghosh alleged.

Accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies, he said the ED was being deployed to “divert, access or disrupt” the TMC’s campaign machinery.

“Our leader Mamata Banerjee has opposed this firmly and will protect the party’s interests. People of Bengal understand what is happening,” he said.