I used to be in office at 6.20 am: Narayana Murthy

After triggering a massive debate over his statement that youth should work 70 hours a week, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has said that he used to be in office at 6.20 am.

Speaking in the 3one4 Capital's podcast titled The Record in October, Murthy had suggested that India’s youth must work 70 hours every week in order to boost the country’s productivity.

Now, the 77-year-old has apparently come out in support of his statement, which went viral and drew mixed reactions from people.

“I used to be in office at 6.20 am and leave office at 8.30 pm, and worked six days a week. I know every nation that became prosperous did so through hard work," Murthy told The Economic Times.