Narayana Murthy wants the youth to work 70 hours a week, but…

The Infosys co-founder also spoke of corruption in government offices (no, it has not been eliminated) and an inefficient and indecisive bureaucracy pulling the country down, besides the nation's low productivity.

But corruption and the need for a better bureaucracy evoked no comment and little interest. His prescription of 70 hours a week, however, has drawn sharp comments.

The controversy refuses to die down. While several billionaires have supported his call for more working hours, and in particular maintained that a 5-day work week is too short for India, others were upset with his ‘sane advice’.

In an interview with T.V. Mohandas Pai on 3one4 Capital’s podcast The Record, Murthy said earlier this week, “Unless we improve our work productivity, unless we reduce corruption in the government at some level — because we have been reading... I don’t know the truth of it — unless we reduce the delays in our bureaucracy in taking decisions, we will not be able to compete with countries that have made tremendous progress.”