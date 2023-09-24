'I want euthanasia,' says visually-challenged former DU teacher after losing job
The ex-DU teacher and PhD scholar with nine years of teaching experience, who has been replaced in her job by an MA candidate, says that the move has 'murdered' her career
"Nothing seems to be more beautiful than death now, I want euthanasia". These words were uttered by a former visually-challenged Delhi University teacher and P.Hd scholar, Parvati Kumari, out of grief and disappointment.
Parvati Kumari has claimed that she was removed from her position and replaced by an M.A. & N.E.T-cleared candidate -- a move which she described as her "murder".
"I had lost my vision in Class 10. After that, I passed Class 12 by taking the help of Barille script. I did graduation from I.P. College and M.A. from Daulat Ram College. Later, I did M.Phil and P.hD from JNU. My JRF is also in the general category," she said.
Parvati Kumar's book -- a collection of stories -- was published by Vani Prakashan. Besides, her writings in Hindi have been published in many well-known magazines.
"The only light of my life was this ad-hoc job. The blindness in my life has deepened more. I have even thought of committing suicide many times, but I want euthanasia. Please help me," she said.
According to professor Abha Dev Habib of Delhi University, a total of 11 teachers were teaching in Satyavati College (evening). Of them, six have been removed.
Parvati Kumari has 9 years of teaching experience.
She further said: "Now I want this pain of mine to end forever. Little did I know that even in the society of intellectuals, an unfortunate soul like mine would be trampled with a knife... and I would be bleeding. I am nervous. It feels as if I have become blind again. It seems hot oil has been poured into the blind eyes. O God, where has your justice gone? Please have some mercy!"
