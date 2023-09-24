'I want euthanasia,' says visually-challenged former DU teacher after losing job

"Nothing seems to be more beautiful than death now, I want euthanasia". These words were uttered by a former visually-challenged Delhi University teacher and P.Hd scholar, Parvati Kumari, out of grief and disappointment.

Parvati Kumari has claimed that she was removed from her position and replaced by an M.A. & N.E.T-cleared candidate -- a move which she described as her "murder".

"I had lost my vision in Class 10. After that, I passed Class 12 by taking the help of Barille script. I did graduation from I.P. College and M.A. from Daulat Ram College. Later, I did M.Phil and P.hD from JNU. My JRF is also in the general category," she said.

Parvati Kumar's book -- a collection of stories -- was published by Vani Prakashan. Besides, her writings in Hindi have been published in many well-known magazines.