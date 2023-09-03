"I wish we had Rajasekhara Reddy to fight the challenges in our country": Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

The veteran Congress leader, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh himself, called the basic policies taken up by Reddy "pro-poor, pro-deprived sections and pro-minorities".

Singh mentioned schemes giving free power to farmers, health insurance, free ambulance service, housing, minimum support price (MSP) to paddy farmers, irrigation projects, fee reimbursement scheme and reservation to minorities in professional institutions. He also mentioned Reddy's management of the Naxalite movement in his time: "When he became the chief minister, there was a strong Naxalite movement. But he politically... intelligently brought them (people involved in the movement) into the mainstream," Singh said.

"Had Rajasekhara Reddy not been snatched away, things would have been much different in Andhra Pradesh and in Telangana today," Singh said, adding that Reddy was not only a political leader but a strategist. "A friend of the poor and minorities... a Gandhian in his own way," he called Reddy.

Singh also mentioned that Reddy had upheld the importance of the padayatra (procession on-foot) in Indian politics: "His 1,400 km walk made a huge difference.

"It was his leadership which ultimately brought the change and we won back Andhra Pradesh. If you see the results... if Andhra Pradesh state had not given us the kind of mandate which it gave us in 2004 and 2009 Parliament elections, probably (the) UPA government may not have been formed," he said.