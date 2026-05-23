IAF airlifts 132 stranded NCC cadets from Manipur to Assam amid security concerns
Special evacuation operation carried out after road travel disruptions in Manipur left cadets unable to return home following NCC flying camp
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday evacuated 132 NCC cadets stranded in Manipur to Assam amid the prevailing security situation and restrictions on road movement in the state.
Officials said the cadets had attended the NCC North Eastern Region Flying Camp in Imphal between 11 and 20 May and were unable to travel back home safely following disruptions caused by the security situation in Manipur.
A senior official said the evacuation was organised by the NCC North Eastern Region Directorate in coordination with the Headquarters Director General NCC and the Headquarters Eastern Air Command.
The operation involved three AN-32 aircraft deployed by the IAF. Of the evacuated cadets, 60 were airlifted to Jorhat while 72 were flown to Guwahati.
Officials said the swift operation ensured that the cadets reached their destinations in time for upcoming examinations, bringing relief to anxious parents and families.
The cadets also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Air Force and the NCC authorities for arranging the emergency evacuation.
In a statement posted on X, the NCC Directorate North Eastern Region described the operation as an example of teamwork and commitment towards cadet welfare and national unity.
The Directorate stated that cadets from Guwahati and Jorhat had been unable to return home by road due to the prevailing situation in Manipur, prompting the need for immediate airlift assistance.
Officials said the evacuation highlighted the close coordination between the armed forces and NCC authorities in ensuring the safety and welfare of cadets during challenging circumstances.
With IANS inputs