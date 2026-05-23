IAF airlifts 132 stranded NCC cadets from Manipur to Assam amid security concerns

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday evacuated 132 NCC cadets stranded in Manipur to Assam amid the prevailing security situation and restrictions on road movement in the state.

Officials said the cadets had attended the NCC North Eastern Region Flying Camp in Imphal between 11 and 20 May and were unable to travel back home safely following disruptions caused by the security situation in Manipur.

A senior official said the evacuation was organised by the NCC North Eastern Region Directorate in coordination with the Headquarters Director General NCC and the Headquarters Eastern Air Command.

The operation involved three AN-32 aircraft deployed by the IAF. Of the evacuated cadets, 60 were airlifted to Jorhat while 72 were flown to Guwahati.