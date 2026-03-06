IAF jet crash: Pilot in Op Sindoor had family gathering 10 days ago, says father

Grief hung heavy over a quiet home in Nagpur as Ravindra Duragkar struggled to come to terms with the loss of his son, flight lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, whose life was cut short in the crash of an Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

For the retired railway employee, memories of his 28-year-old son surfaced in fragments — the warmth of a recent family gathering barely 10 days ago, and the last phone conversation they shared on Wednesday. As IAF officials visited the family to offer condolences at their residence in New Subedar Layout, Ravindra alternated between silent grief and proud recollections of a son who lived his dream among the clouds.

“My son took immense pride in flying fighter jets,” he said softly, his voice trembling as his eyes welled up.

The Indian Air Force confirmed on Friday that squadron leader Anuj and flight lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar were killed after their Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft crashed during a training sortie. The jet had taken off from Jorhat airbase on Thursday and vanished from radar shortly afterwards before going down in the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong.