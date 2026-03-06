IAF Su-30MKI crash in Assam: Both pilots killed

In a brief statement issued after the wreckage was located, the IAF said, “The Indian Air Force acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief.”

The air force confirmed in the early hours of Friday — around 1 am — that the missing Su-30MKI had crashed in a hilly region of Karbi Anglong, a district known for its rugged terrain and dense forest cover.

The Su-30MKI is a two-seat, multirole, long-range fighter aircraft originally designed by Russian aerospace company Sukhoi. It forms the backbone of the IAF’s combat fleet and is manufactured in India under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The Indian Air Force currently operates more than 260 of these advanced fighter jets.

This latest incident adds to a series of accidents involving Sukhoi aircraft in recent years. In June 2024, a Sukhoi fighter crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra, while another Su-30 went down in January 2023 shortly after taking off from Gwalior Air Force Station in Madhya Pradesh.

The cause of the latest crash has not yet been officially confirmed, and the air force is expected to order a detailed inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

With PTI inputs