IAF microlite aircraft force-lands in Prayagraj after technical snag; pilots safe

A two-seater microlite aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was “force landed” in an uninhabited area of Prayagraj on Wednesday after experiencing a technical malfunction, the IAF said, adding that both pilots on board are safe.

In a post on X, the IAF said the aircraft was undertaking a routine sortie from Air Force Station Bamrauli when it developed a technical snag. “A Microlite aircraft of the IAF, while undertaking a routine sortie from AF Station Bamrauli near Prayagraj at 1215 hrs on 21 Jan 26, experienced technical malfunction and was safely force landed in an uninhabited area, ensuring no damage to civil life or property,” the IAF said.

The IAF added that the recovery system was initiated and that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Microlite aircraft are small platforms generally used by the IAF for training, bird reconnaissance and survey purposes.

Local authorities said the aircraft came down in an open area away from the main city. Officials cordoned off the site soon after the incident and initiated an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said the aircraft was flying towards the Phaphamau and Sangam areas when its engine developed a technical snag.