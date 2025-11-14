IAF Pilatus training aircraft crashes near Tambaram; pilot ejects safely

An IAF (Indian Air Force) Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft crashed near Tambaram, Chennai on Friday, 14 November, during what officials described as a routine training mission. The pilot managed to eject in time and escaped safely, the IAF confirmed in an official statement.

The incident took place at around 2.00 pm, shortly after the aircraft took off from the Tambaram Air Force Station — one of the IAF’s oldest and busiest training bases. Locals reported hearing a loud noise before spotting smoke rising from an open field on the outskirts of the base.

In its brief media release, the IAF stated: “An Indian Air Force aircraft ‘Pilatus PC-7’, which was on a routine training mission, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on 14 November. The pilot ejected safely.” No injuries to civilians on the ground were reported.

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to determine what caused the mid-air emergency.