IAF wing commander booked for sexual assault on junior’s complaint

An FIR has been registered at Budgam police station against a wing commander following a complaint by a female flying officer accusing him of rape, officials said on Tuesday, 10 September.

The IAF said it is cooperating with the police.

Both the Indian Air Force (IAF) officers are currently stationed in Srinagar.

A day after the complaint by the woman officer, an FIR under Section 376(2) of the IPC was filed at Budgam police station in central Kashmir on Sunday, 8 September, the officials said.

"We are aware of the case. The Air Force Station in Srinagar was approached by the local Budgam police station on the subject. We are fully cooperating towards this case," a senior IAF official said.

Giving details, the officials said the 26-year-old woman officer alleged that she was subjected to "continuous harassment, sexual assault, and mental torture" "primarily by authorities at the Air Force Station, Srinagar".

In her complaint, the officer alleged that at a New Year party at the officers' mess on 31 December 2023, her senior asked whether she had received the gift. "I said I had not received any. The wing commander asked me to come to his room where he has kept all the gifts," she said.

The woman said when she went along with him to his room, his family was not there, and upon inquiring, he replied that they were someplace else. She further alleged that her senior forced her into oral sex and molested her.