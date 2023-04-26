IAS Association requests Bihar govt to rethink release of Anand Mohan

“Nitish Kumar is setting a horrible precedent by releasing a person convicted of murder. It will embolden criminals to attack government officials because they know they can easily get out of prison. For just a few Rajput votes, he has taken a decision that has so many consequences for the common people. The Rajput community should think over this – whether they want a criminal like Anand Mohan to represent them in politics,” said G Uma Krishnaiah, wife of IAS officer G Krishnaiah, while speaking to The Indian Express.

“I didn’t even know about it (the release); someone from the society told me and it broke my heart, took away my peace of mind,” she said.

"This will only encourage goons and thugs to take the law into their own hands; that is why the mafia rules in Bihar. It was the same then, it is the same now,” she added.

