IAS, IPS Officers Turning into Foot Soldiers of the Ruling Party?

Alleging that systematic attempts are being made to change the character of the civil services, particularly the IAS and the IPS, and destroy their All India rather than regional perspective, the former civil servants have urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene.

The open letter mentions that

· Measures are being taken that threaten the unique federal design of the IAS and the IPS, which bind the country together and enable the services to maintain a balance between the interests of the Union and the interests of the States.

· Attempts are being made to pressurise officers to show ‘exclusive loyalty to the Union rather than to the ‘parent’ state cadre’ to which they are allotted. On occasion, arbitrary departmental actions have been taken against those who refuse to do so.