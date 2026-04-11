IAS officer’s removal as Bengal observer sparks debate on ECI functioning

Concerns among officials were further heightened by the Commission’s response to the Malda incident involving judicial officers. After reports that seven officers had been intimidated and gheraoed, Kumar held a review meeting with state officials and warned of strict action in case of similar incidents. The matter was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency after the Supreme Court took note.

While the move was presented as a response to a serious law-and-order issue, critics in the state have viewed it as reflecting an increasingly assertive style of functioning by the Commission.

Political reactions were swift. West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress leaders accused the CEC of adopting an aggressive tone with officials, while chief minister Mamata Banerjee publicly questioned the manner of the Commission’s intervention. These reactions have reinforced a perception among sections of the state administration that the Commission is acting less as a neutral referee and more as an authority inclined to publicly discipline the bureaucracy.

Officers involved in poll duty say the developments have created apprehension about transfers, removals and public criticism. Several officials privately indicated that the episode has sent a strong message that even minor lapses or disagreements could carry serious professional consequences, potentially affecting morale within the election machinery that relies heavily on coordination and trust.

Yadav’s seniority has also drawn attention in the debate, as a 2000-batch IAS officer with 25 years of administrative experience. Those supporting him argue that his reaction reflected discomfort over being spoken to in a manner they viewed as disrespectful in a professional setting.

Administrative sources indicate that the observer’s removal has resonated widely within bureaucratic circles, with some viewing it as a sign of strict enforcement and others interpreting it as excessive pressure. Political leaders, meanwhile, have characterised the developments as indicative of an intimidating style rather than a disciplinary one.

The episode is likely to remain sensitive in West Bengal’s charged political environment, as it touches on the balance between accountability and professional dignity within the election process. While the ECI has emphasised the need for discipline to ensure smooth conduct of polls, critics argue that maintaining institutional authority also requires preserving confidence among officials tasked with implementing electoral procedures.