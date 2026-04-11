IAS officer’s removal as Bengal observer sparks debate on ECI functioning
Anurag Yadav episode sparks concerns among officers over tone, pressure and public reprimand
A controversy over the removal of an election observer in West Bengal has triggered wider unease among poll officials, with the episode evolving into a broader political debate on the Election Commission of India’s functioning under chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The immediate trigger was the removal of Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer Anurag Yadav, appointed general observer for the Cooch Behar Dakshin constituency, following a tense exchange during a review meeting. The incident has since come to symbolise what several officers privately describe as an atmosphere marked by pressure and public reprimand rather than routine administrative coordination.
According to reports, Yadav was asked a basic question about the constituency during the meeting and was unable to respond immediately. Following a harsh verbal reprimand from Kumar, Yadav reportedly shot back saying, “You can’t talk to me like this,” while referring to his long years of service.
The ECI subsequently removed him from the assignment. Supporters of the officer argue that the issue goes beyond a momentary lapse, pointing instead to concerns about the tone adopted in interactions with senior officials and the perception that even a brief disagreement could invite immediate punitive action.
Concerns among officials were further heightened by the Commission’s response to the Malda incident involving judicial officers. After reports that seven officers had been intimidated and gheraoed, Kumar held a review meeting with state officials and warned of strict action in case of similar incidents. The matter was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency after the Supreme Court took note.
While the move was presented as a response to a serious law-and-order issue, critics in the state have viewed it as reflecting an increasingly assertive style of functioning by the Commission.
Political reactions were swift. West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress leaders accused the CEC of adopting an aggressive tone with officials, while chief minister Mamata Banerjee publicly questioned the manner of the Commission’s intervention. These reactions have reinforced a perception among sections of the state administration that the Commission is acting less as a neutral referee and more as an authority inclined to publicly discipline the bureaucracy.
Officers involved in poll duty say the developments have created apprehension about transfers, removals and public criticism. Several officials privately indicated that the episode has sent a strong message that even minor lapses or disagreements could carry serious professional consequences, potentially affecting morale within the election machinery that relies heavily on coordination and trust.
Yadav’s seniority has also drawn attention in the debate, as a 2000-batch IAS officer with 25 years of administrative experience. Those supporting him argue that his reaction reflected discomfort over being spoken to in a manner they viewed as disrespectful in a professional setting.
Administrative sources indicate that the observer’s removal has resonated widely within bureaucratic circles, with some viewing it as a sign of strict enforcement and others interpreting it as excessive pressure. Political leaders, meanwhile, have characterised the developments as indicative of an intimidating style rather than a disciplinary one.
The episode is likely to remain sensitive in West Bengal’s charged political environment, as it touches on the balance between accountability and professional dignity within the election process. While the ECI has emphasised the need for discipline to ensure smooth conduct of polls, critics argue that maintaining institutional authority also requires preserving confidence among officials tasked with implementing electoral procedures.
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