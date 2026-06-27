It has been my experience that every district collectorate is usually haunted by its own resident lunatic, somewhat like ancient mansions possessing their resident spectres who do not look kindly on new arrivals. These benignly deranged persons are usually quite harmless, and in them the spirit of violence is replaced by the litigious and bureaucratic urge, as is perhaps to be expected considering the nature of their demesne.

They are generally persons who, during their days of sanity, were closely involved or connected with the functioning of some wing of the collectorate — usually the collector's court pertaining to land disputes — and can never forget the connection thereafter, even when they drift into the twilight zone. Even in their muddled mental state they are well informed about the collectorate's hierarchies and functioning.

I still recollect quite clearly my first few minutes in the deputy commissioner's office in a district bordering Punjab, my first posting as DC, at the age of 28. I had barely lowered my UPSC-vetted posterior onto the hallowed upholstery when there was a shout from the orderly outside, the door was flung open violently and a veritable salamander of an old silver-haired woman rushed inside, eyes blazing and a thick bundle of papers under her skeletal arm. A vigorous two-year training at Mussoorie had not prepared one for an encounter of this kind, and I wondered whether I should call out the Army or impose section 144 CrPC.

Just then, the old harridan addressed me in an imperial tone. "Are you Fletcher?" she asked.

Now, the only Fletcher I had heard of was an ICS officer who had been financial commissioner of undivided Punjab in British times, a proper 'koi hai' who had made quite an impression with the local yokels by doing stupid things like intensively touring the villages, settling disputes on the spot and generally keeping the revenue officials on a tight leash — something we IAS types frowned upon. He was — hopefully — long dead. I therefore surmised the reference was to this blister.