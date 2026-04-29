‘Identity doubtful’: Bombay HC grants bail to Narendra Dabholkar case convict

The Bombay High Court on 29 April granted bail to Sharad Kalaskar, one of the convicts in the 2013 murder case of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, while suspending his life sentence and questioning whether he was conclusively identified as one of the shooters.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale observed that there were doubts regarding Kalaskar’s identity as the alleged assailant and also raised concerns about the credibility of two prosecution eyewitnesses.

HC suspends sentence, grants bail

The court directed Kalaskar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and ordered him to report once every month to Pune’s Deccan police station, where the case was originally registered.

Kalaskar had challenged his 2024 conviction before the high court and sought suspension of sentence pending disposal of his appeal.

The bench noted that he had remained in custody since September 2018 and that there was little possibility of his appeal being heard in the near future.

“We are of the opinion that, during the pendency of the appeal, the substantive sentence imposed upon him can be suspended and the applicant can be released on bail,” the court said.

Court questions prosecution witnesses

Rejecting the prosecution’s plea to stay the bail order, the court said:

“As we have expressed doubt about the identity of the applicant as one of the assailants in our order, the prayer for stay is rejected.”

The bench also cast doubt on the conduct and reliability of two witnesses presented as eyewitnesses by the prosecution.

According to the court, both witnesses claimed to have seen the shooting but instead of immediately informing authorities, they first completed their daily routine before approaching police.