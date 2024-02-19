If EC acts against you, we will see: Raj Thackeray asks school teachers to skip poll duty

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Monday trained his guns on the Election Commission (EC) for compulsorily involving school teachers in poll-related duties. Sounding annoyed, the MNS chief demanded to know why the EC is involving school teachers in election work, as this would directly affect the education of children.

Thackeray was speaking to the media in Mumbai after meeting a delegation of teachers from Shardashram Vidyamandir School in Dadar, who complained that they were being forced into election duties against their will and threatened with 'disciplinary action' if they failed to comply.

"Don't they know that the elections are coming periodically? Have the elections been announced abruptly? Why can't they create a separate cadre for poll duties, and train and deploy them?" asked a visibly irked Thackeray.

On the apprehensions of the teachers that they would face disciplinary proceedings if they flouted the orders, Thackeray countered that "disciplinary action must be initiated against the EC instead of the teaching community", and directed the teachers "not to report for election duties or programmes anywhere".

"Every time elections are held, things are being done hastily. You people don't have to go for election duty. You just concentrate on the children. If they (EC) act against you, we will see," he said.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other primary school teachers (classes 1-4) have been asked to report for duty for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.