Babri Masjid brick: Raj Thackeray receives a special 'tribute'

The usually stern-looking Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray was seen beaming in Mumbai on Tuesday, 6 February, when he got an unusual gift from a senior party leader—a brick from the ruins of the Babri Mosque, felled on 6 December 1992 in Ayodhya.

Former MNS MLA Bala D. Nandgaonkar, a member of the undivided Shiv Sena and one of the kar sevaks from Mumbai, formally presented the brick to Raj Thackeray at the latter’s home in Dadar.

For 32 years, he had carefully preserved the two bricks he had managed to bring back with him to Mumbai, and one brick he handed over to a thrilled Raj Thackeray this morning.

“I had gone to Ayodhya for kar seva then… Those were difficult times. We did not know if we would return alive. After the Babri Mosque was demolished, I had brought a couple of bricks with me here,” Nandgaonkar told IANS.

Nandgaonkar said that after the demolition of the structure, he had taken a vow “to gift the brick as a souvenir to the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray”, but only after the Lord Ram temple would actually be constructed at the site in Ayodhya, as per his cherished desires.

However, the Hindu Hriday Samrat, Balasaheb Thackeray, passed away in November 2012 and the Lord Ram temple came up only in January 2024, so he decided to present it to his nephew, Raj Thackeray.