Gang war going on in Maharashtra, CM leading it: Aaditya Thackeray

There is a 'gang war' underway in Maharashtra and chief minister Eknath Shinde is leading it, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Sunday, in reference to the Thane firing incident involving a BJP MLA and a Shiv Sena leader.

Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad fired at and injured Mahesh Gaikwad of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena inside Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar late on Friday night. Before being arrested, the Kalyan East MLA accused Shinde of encouraging criminalisation in the state.

"Ganpat Gaikwad was allegedly trying to grab land, which local women opposed. He shot at Mahesh Gaikwad who was supporting these women. Ganpat Gaikwad has himself said CM Shinde made him a criminal," Thackeray claimed.

"There is a gang war going on in Maharashtra and CM Shinde is its leader. Shinde carries the tag of betrayer and he must deep clean it (a jibe at the deep-cleaning drive of the state government in urban areas including Mumbai)," the Worli MLA said.

Speaking on other issues, Thackeray said he would oppose any plan to utilise Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) funds to build an underground parking facility at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where the civic body wants to create a park.