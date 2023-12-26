If India doesn’t initiate talks with Pakistan, Kashmir will become Gaza: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister and patron of the regional National Conference (NC) said on Tuesday that if India does not initiate talks with Pakistan, Kashmir will become ‘Gaza’.

Talking to reporters, the octogenarian leader said, “Vajpayee ji had said that we can change friends, but we cannot change neighbours. Prime Minister Modi also said that war is not an option. Dialogue is the only way out for progress. If India does not initiate talks with Pakistan, Kashmir will become another Gaza.”

Dr. Abdullah also said that the Home Minister had said in Chennai four years ago that there is terrorism because of Article 370.

“Now he has denied that statement after four years, in Parliament. See how much he lies,” he said.

He also spoke of the three civilians allegedly killed by the Army following the December 21 encounter in Poonch in which four soldiers were killed.

“Our soldiers were killed and after that the Army went after innocent civilians. They were tortured and chilli powder was sprinkled on their wounds. They could not bear the torture.