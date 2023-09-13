If it wasn't for Covid, I probably thought that my England career was done: David Willey

England's left-arm pace all-rounder David Willey revealed that he thought his career in international cricket was over post being omitted from the 2019 World Cup winning squad, if not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Willey was a last-minute omission from England’s squad for the mega event at home in favour of Jofra Archer, who would bowl the Super Over which gave the squad the trophy in a dramatic final at Lord’s.

"If it wasn't for Covid, I probably thought that my England career was done. They picked the two squads (to stay in bubbles) for the Test matches in Manchester and one-dayers in Southampton," Willey was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Since then, Willey made a comeback to the team and has picked 36 wickets at an average of 22.19, apart from being a regular contributor with the bat and in fielding as well in the cycle in run-up to the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India, where he’s a member of the provisional 15-man squad.