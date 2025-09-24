If marriage follows ‘unlawful conversion’, it must be invalid: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that when a religious conversion is unlawful, any marriage based on such a conversion will automatically be invalid, stating the man and woman involved then "cannot be recognised as a married couple in the eyes of law".

In the judgement by Justice Saurabh Srivastava, it was clarified that both petitioners “are entitled to perform marriage under the Special Marriage Act”, however, regardless of conversion status, since that law does not require religious conversion and upholds secular principles.

In the case before the court, one Mohammad Bin Qasim, a Muslim, and one Jainab Parveen alias Chandrakanta, originally Hindu, approached the court to seek protection for their marital life. According to their counsel, Chandrakanta had accepted Islam and had been issued a certificate for conversion by the Khanqahe Alia Arifia. The couple were then married as per Islamic rituals and received a marriage certificate from a local qazi.

However, the state’s legal representative argued that the conversion certificate was fictitious — for the Khanqahe Alia Arifia management denied issuing any such document. The court found that “conversion on a forged document cannot determine any of the essential ingredients as mentioned in the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Conversion Act”.

Furthermore, the order held, “such marriage solemnised between the petitioners is also not sustainable in the eyes of law since, as per the Muslim law, marriage is a contract between the follower and believer of the same religion. Once the conversion in respect of Petitioner No. 2 (Chandrakanta) is illegal, both the petitioners cannot be recognised as a married couple in the eyes of law”.