'If not for BJP, do not vote', says ex-Bhopal mayor, minorities commission issues notice

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has issued a notice to the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over former Bhopal mayor and state BJP vice-president Alok Sharma's controversial remarks on Muslim voters.

The NCM has recommended that the state government conduct an inquiry into the alleged controversial remarks and sought a detailed reply within the next three weeks.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Jaora assembly constituency last week, Sharma was heard telling the people of the minority community that "if you are not voting for BJP, do not vote at all".

A purported video of Sharma's speech surfaced on social media, which triggered a political controversy in the poll-bound state.

"I want to appeal to our Muslim brothers of Jaora that if you don't want to vote for the BJP, then don't. But, I request you not to go for voting at all in that case. You must know and whole-heartedly accept the fact that the house you are living in has been granted to you under the Prime Minister's housing scheme. (Chief minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan even built a Haj House in MP,” Sharma can be heard saying in the video.