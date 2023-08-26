'If not for BJP, do not vote', says ex-Bhopal mayor, minorities commission issues notice
The National Commission for Minorities has requested the MP government to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report in the next 21 days
The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has issued a notice to the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over former Bhopal mayor and state BJP vice-president Alok Sharma's controversial remarks on Muslim voters.
The NCM has recommended that the state government conduct an inquiry into the alleged controversial remarks and sought a detailed reply within the next three weeks.
Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Jaora assembly constituency last week, Sharma was heard telling the people of the minority community that "if you are not voting for BJP, do not vote at all".
A purported video of Sharma's speech surfaced on social media, which triggered a political controversy in the poll-bound state.
"I want to appeal to our Muslim brothers of Jaora that if you don't want to vote for the BJP, then don't. But, I request you not to go for voting at all in that case. You must know and whole-heartedly accept the fact that the house you are living in has been granted to you under the Prime Minister's housing scheme. (Chief minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan even built a Haj House in MP,” Sharma can be heard saying in the video.
Abbas Hafeez, a spokesperson and vice-president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell, had raised objections to Sharma's remarks, calling them an attempt to "threaten" members of minority communities.
Hafeez later wrote to the NCM, claiming that Sharma’s remarks clearly indicate that the BJP is "attempting to create fear among minority communities. Therefore, the Minority Commission should initiate action against him", he wrote.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the commission has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government. "The National Minority Commission has received a complaint from Abbas Hafeez. It is requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit the report in the next 21 days," reads the notice, a copy of which is available with news outlets.
The BJP has declared Sharma a candidate from the Bhopal North assembly seat, where 55 per cent of the population comprises non-Hindus, and where the Congress' Arif Aqeel had won in 2018.
Sharma, who is considered close to chief minister Chouhan, had contested the election from the same seat in 2008, but had lost to Aqeel by a huge margin.