If removed as minister for acting in films, will consider myself saved: Suresh Gopi

Actor-cum-politician Suresh Gopi on Wednesday said if he is removed as Union minister of state for acting in films while holding his ministerial post, he would consider himself "saved".

Gopi also said he has requested permission to commence shooting for the film Ottakomban, but has not received it yet. "But I will start shooting for it on 6 September," he said.

The Union minister of state for petroleum, natural gas and tourism said there were 20-22 films he really wished to work in after hearing the script, and has agreed to act in them.

When he sought permission from Union home minister Amit Shah to act in the films, he was asked how many. "I said around 22. On hearing that, Amit Shah set aside my request letter. But he said permission will be given. Anyway, I will be here on 6 September," Gopi said while speaking at an event held in Kochi by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.