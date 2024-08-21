If removed as minister for acting in films, will consider myself saved: Suresh Gopi
Union minister says he has requested permission to begin shooting for the film Ottakomban, but has not received it yet
Actor-cum-politician Suresh Gopi on Wednesday said if he is removed as Union minister of state for acting in films while holding his ministerial post, he would consider himself "saved".
Gopi also said he has requested permission to commence shooting for the film Ottakomban, but has not received it yet. "But I will start shooting for it on 6 September," he said.
The Union minister of state for petroleum, natural gas and tourism said there were 20-22 films he really wished to work in after hearing the script, and has agreed to act in them.
When he sought permission from Union home minister Amit Shah to act in the films, he was asked how many. "I said around 22. On hearing that, Amit Shah set aside my request letter. But he said permission will be given. Anyway, I will be here on 6 September," Gopi said while speaking at an event held in Kochi by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.
He said he would bring three or four officials from the ministry along with him to help him carry out his ministerial duties and for that special arrangements would have to be made on the film sets. "All this I want to do. So, if they remove me for it, I would consider myself saved. That is all I can say," he said.
Gopi said he never wished to be a minister and still does not desire it. "I bowed to their (his leaders') decision to make me a minister after they said that they were giving the post to me for the people of Thrissur who voted me to power and not for myself. I accepted that decision. I still obey my leaders and will continue to do so. But without my passion (cinema), I will die," he said.
