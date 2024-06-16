Suresh Gopi clarifies 'mother of India' reference about Indira Gandhi

A day after his reference to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as the "mother of India" received widespread attention, Union minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday clarified that he called the late leader the mother of the Congress party in the country, and his remarks were misinterpreted by the media.

The actor-turned-politician said he was a person talking from the heart and he firmly believed that there was nothing wrong in what he said about Indira Gandhi.

Addressing the media in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP leader asked reporters whether they didn't understand the "contextual meaning of language".

"What did I say? As far as the Congress is concerned...whether anyone likes it or not... K. Karunakaran is the father of the Congress party in Kerala. In India, its mother is Indira Gandhi. I said this from my heart," Suresh Gopi said.

The minister of state for petroleum and tourism, however, continued to lavish praise on Indira Gandhi on Sunday as well.