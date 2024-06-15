Union minister Suresh Gopi calls Indira Gandhi 'mother of India'

Actor turned Union minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi on Saturday described former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as the "mother of India", and late Congress chief minister K. Karunakaran as a "courageous administrator". The Kerala BJP leader also called Karnuakaran and Marxist veteran E.K. Nayanar his "political gurus."

Gopi was speaking to reporters after visiting Murali Mandiram, the memorial to Karunakaran in Punkunnam, Kerala. Interestingly, Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat by defeating Karunakaran's son and Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, who finished third in a triangular contest in the 26 April polls.

Urging mediap not to add any political connotation to his visit to Karunakaran's memorial, the BJP leader said he had gone there to pay his respects to his "guru".