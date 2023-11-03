Kerala: Thrissur archdiocese slams BJP & actor Suresh Gopi, says ‘will not forget Manipur’

The Thrissur archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala has hit out at the BJP, stating that it "will not forget Manipur" as the party has been planning to field its former MP, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, from the constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In a front-page article in the November edition of its mouthpiece Catholica Sabha, the archdiocese has harshly criticised the BJP and Gopi and questioned the silence of the party and the politician during the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. An editorial in the same edition is titled 'What Manipur and Gaza Teach'. The Syro-Malabar church is an autonomous unit under the Catholic church.

“There was a person who wants to win Thrissur. He issued a 'cinematic' dialogue to the public that there are ‘men’ to look after the issues in Manipur and UP. People are asking whether these so-called ‘men’ (referring to Gopi) had the courage to question the prime minister and BJP leadership when Manipur was burning. Or are they aiming to repeat Manipur? Are they hoping that the public will vote for them and are they hoping to turn Kerala to Manipur once they win?” asked the front-page article.