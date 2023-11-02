Kerala govt moves SC against governor Arif Mohammad Khan

The petition points out that the Supreme Court had already dealt with a similar issue in case of Telangana where a notice was issued in March 2023. In that case, the Supreme Court had observed that “Article 200 states that the Governor may “as soon as possible after the presentation” of the Bill for assent, return the Bill if it is not a Money Bill together with a message for reconsideration to the House or Houses of the State Legislature”. The expression “as soon as possible” has significant constitutional content and must be borne in mind by constitutional authorities.

The state government underscored that words “as soon as possible” necessarily mean that not only should pending bills be disposed of within a reasonable time, but further that these Bills have to be dealt with urgently and expeditiously without any avoidable delay.

“The urgency should normally mean a few weeks and nothing more, as the State Legislature, through its elected representatives has debated a Bill and has finally decided that the public interest would require, as a part of the governance of the State, to have the Bills made into law as soon as possible,” pointed out the state government plea.

As many as three Bills have been kept pending by the Governor for more than two years. The governor disposed on 18 September, the Kerala Private Forest (Vesting and Assignment) Bill, which was sent to him on 6 April. This meant that the non-disposal of the earlier Bills presented to the Governor was a conscious act.

“The Governor appears to be of the view that granting assent or otherwise dealing with Bills is a matter entrusted to him in his absolute discretion, to decide whenever he pleases. This is a complete subversion of the Constitution,” said the state government.