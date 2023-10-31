Kerala blast: Case registered against MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Ernakulam Central Police on Tuesday registered a case against Union minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar over a social media post on the Kerala blasts, after a few complaints came up against him. Among those who raised the complaints was the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

The complaint was on his reaction on social media soon after the Kochi blasts took place on Sunday at a congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses which left three dead and around three dozen people injured.

Condemning the blasts, the minister had posted, "Price of appeasement politics of Cong and CPM will always be borne by innocents of all communities - That is what history has taught us. Brazen appeasement politics - shameless even by Cong/CPM/UPA/INDI alliance standards to invite Terrorist Hamas to spread hate & call for 'Jihad' in Kerala.