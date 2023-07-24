'If Rs 1,100 crore can be spent for advertisements...': SC to Delhi govt on infrastructure funding

"If you have money for advertisements, why don’t you have money for a project that will ensure smooth transport?” questioned the top court in the last hearing after Delhi government’s counsel had said that there was a paucity of funds.

The court had indicated that, if required, it may also order to divert the funds allocated for advertisement towards the completion of the rapid rail project. The observations were made by the court when the Delhi government had informed that it had no finances available for contribution of its share of funds towards the semi-high-speed rail corridor being constructed to connect the national capital with the cities of Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Delhi government has expressed its inability to contribute funds for the common project. Since paucity of funds is an impediment in this project, we call upon the NCT of Delhi to file an affidavit setting forth the funds utilised for advertisement as the project is of considerable importance. Details may be furnished for last three financial years," the court had ordered on July 3.