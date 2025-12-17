IFFK censorship row: Former artistic director flags procedural lapses, warns against political spin

Amid public outrage over the Centre’s denial of censorship exemption to several films at the ongoing International IFFK (Film Festival of Kerala), former artistic director Deepika Suseelan on Wednesday said the controversy stemmed from procedural lapses by the organisers, cautioning against portraying the issue as political or ideological targeting.

Suseelan, who served as artistic director of the 27th IFFK in 2022, said misrepresenting administrative failures as censorship or political interference diverted attention from the core problem — failure to follow established timelines and protocol.

“If one is committed to freedom of expression and institutional integrity, the least expectation is adherence to protocol and timelines, not public grandstanding after administrative negligence,” she said in a Facebook post.

She explained that the censor exemption process is not instantaneous and typically requires at least one month, including time for clarifications sought by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B). As per established practice, she said, for a festival held in December, the list of films requiring exemption — along with synopses and related documents — must be submitted by the first week of November.

“The festival is expected to receive the exemption order at least 15 days before commencement,” she said, adding that reports indicate the KSCA (Kerala State Chalachitra Academy) submitted the application only in December.