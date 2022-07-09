Igniting passion for Bharatanatyam among Chennai's transpersons

Learning the intricacies of mudras in Bharatanatyam and ensuring a realistic portrayal that connects with the audience is not an easy task for many. But, this is what a group of transpersons with a passion for the art is attempting to learn at Tamil Nadu's first dance school exclusively for the community here, helmed by one of the revered Gurus, who sees teaching the aspirants as the art transcending all barriers.



Different professionals from myriad backgrounds pursue their dreams of trying their hands at the ancient dance form at the Chennai chapter of the academy, established by the Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust Kerala and Sahodaran, a city based non-governmental organisation (NGO).



"This school opened a unique opportunity for transpersons to learn the classical dance form. Here their passion for Bharatanatyam is being ignited," says renowned Bharatanatyam dance master Shanmuga Sundaram K, who teaches them.



"They all come from different backgrounds but are knit by an avid interest in learning this dance," said Sundaram, who is one of India's leading classical dancers and considered as one of the best male exponents of the ancient art form of Bharatanatyam.