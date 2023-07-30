IIM amendment bill proposing power to Prez triggers autonomy debate

A new amendment bill of the Centre that proposes the President will be Visitor to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) with powers to audit their functioning, order probes and appoint as well as remove directors, has triggered an "autonomy" debate for the prestigious B-schools.

The bill to amend the IIM Act of 2017 was introduced in Lok Sabha last Friday amid disruptions by opposition members over the Manipur violence.

While the Congress has alleged that PMO wants to maintain the tightest possible control and ensure "ideological purity", the IIMs are concerned about the amendment taking away their autonomy rather than just fixing accountability.

"IIMs were given greater autonomy in 2017 and the legislation had wide support in Parliament. But six years later the Modi government is undoing what it itself had introduced. Clearly, autonomy is unwelcome for this government," Congress General Secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh said.