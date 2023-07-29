PMO wants to maintain tightest possible control: Congress on IIM (Amendment) Bill 2023

The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-led central government saying that the Indian Institute of Managements (IIM) were given greater autonomy in 2017 but the government is undoing what it itself had introduced.

The Congress also said that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) wants to maintain tightest possible control.

Congress General Secretary Communication Incharge Jairam Ramesh said: "IIMs were given greater autonomy in 2017 and the legislation had wide support in Parliament. But six years later the Modi government is undoing what it itself had introduced. Clearly, autonomy is unwelcome for this government."