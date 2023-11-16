IIT Bombay asks faculty, students to get approval for events to avoid 'political, controversial' content

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has asked its faculty members and students to seek prior approval if they plan to invite external speakers for a talk or screenings if the content may be construed as "political or potentially controversial".

But there is no need for such permission if the talk/content is purely non-political, the guidelines issued by the institute two days ago said.

The development comes days after a protest was held outside the IIT-B campus against guest speakers for allegedly 'glorifying terrorism' while talking about the Palestinian freedom struggle against Israel.

The 'Interim guidelines on holding of events at IIT Bombay', issued on 14 November, state that for events involving external speakers, or screenings of movies/documentaries, the dean obtains clearance from a committee appointed by the director before approving the event.

The guidelines were posted on X by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle. Contacted through a message for details, however, there was no response from the institute.