‘Resign and apologise’: CPI (M) to IIT-Mandi director for linking meat-eating and landslides

The Himachal Pradesh unit of CPI (M) on Sunday sought resignation and unconditional apology from the director of IIT-Mandi, Dr. Laxmidhar Behera, for his comments that landslides and cloudbursts are effects of cruelty on animals by people who eat meat.

In a letter to the IIT Mandi director, CPI (M) state secretary Onkar Shad said that his views on meat-eating have proved “beyond doubt that there is no guarantee that one being in an elite technology institute has scientific vision”.

Terming Behera’s views as unscientific and contradictory to professional values and ethics, the CPI (M) leader said that it was an act of “unprofessional conduct” to force personal views on students and ask them to not eat meat.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the a Union minister and the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.



Behera stirred a controversy after he asked students to take a pledge not to eat meat while claiming that landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh are happening because of cruelty on animals.