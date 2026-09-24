IIT Bombay postpones mid-semester exams following student’s death

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has postponed its mid-semester examinations following the death of second-year student Sahil Wakode, the institute said on Thursday.

The exams, earlier scheduled for 26-27 September, will now be held on 10-11 October, which fall on Saturday and Sunday. IIT Bombay said the rescheduled examinations will follow the same timetable as the original schedule.

Classes resumed at the IIT Powai campus on Wednesday, days after Wakode’s death triggered protests on the campus.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke to Wakode’s family over the phone on Thursday and assured them of his support in their pursuit of justice, Maharashtra Congress said.

According to the state Congress unit, Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with the family and assured them of all possible support in seeking justice for the student.