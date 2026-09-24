IIT Bombay postpones mid-semester exams following student’s death
A case has been registered against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla over alleged abetment to suicide and caste discrimination following Wakode’s death
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has postponed its mid-semester examinations following the death of second-year student Sahil Wakode, the institute said on Thursday.
The exams, earlier scheduled for 26-27 September, will now be held on 10-11 October, which fall on Saturday and Sunday. IIT Bombay said the rescheduled examinations will follow the same timetable as the original schedule.
Classes resumed at the IIT Powai campus on Wednesday, days after Wakode’s death triggered protests on the campus.
Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke to Wakode’s family over the phone on Thursday and assured them of his support in their pursuit of justice, Maharashtra Congress said.
According to the state Congress unit, Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with the family and assured them of all possible support in seeking justice for the student.
Wakode’s family has levelled serious allegations against the IIT Bombay administration and certain officials following his death. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the case.
The Mumbai Police said on Wednesday that the probe was being conducted impartially and that all possible angles were being examined. It also appealed to people not to spread misinformation about the case.
IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in connection with the case, was sent on leave amid the investigation, according to sources. Wakode’s parents have demanded his immediate arrest.
A case has been registered against Doolla on allegations including abetment to suicide and caste-based discrimination following Wakode’s death. These allegations are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been established in court.
The Youth Congress is scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon and is expected to announce its future strategy and next course of action concerning the case.
Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in IIT Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on the evening of September 18. The incident occurred hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.
The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.
With IANS inputs