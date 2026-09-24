Rahul Gandhi speaks to IIT Bombay student’s kin, assures support for justice
Mumbai Police say investigation is being conducted impartially and that all possible angles are being examined
Rahul Gandhi speaks to Sahil Wakode’s family, assuring support in their pursuit of justice
Crime Branch probes Wakode’s death, as professor Suryanarayana Doolla is sent on leave amid the investigation
Wakode’s death triggers IIT Bombay protests, with his parents demanding Doolla’s arrest over alleged abetment to suicide and caste discrimination
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke to the family of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode over the phone and assured them of his support in their pursuit of justice, the Maharashtra Congress said on Thursday.
According to the state Congress, Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with Wakode’s family and assured them of all possible assistance in seeking justice for the second-year student.
Wakode’s family has levelled serious allegations against the IIT Bombay administration and certain officials following his death. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the case.
The Youth Congress is also scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss the matter. The organisation is expected to announce its future strategy and the next course of action in connection with the case.
Meanwhile, regular classes resumed at IIT Bombay on Wednesday, days after Wakode’s death triggered protests on the Powai campus, sources said.
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said the investigation was being conducted impartially and that all possible angles were being examined. The police also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading misinformation about the case.
“Following the unfortunate demise of Sahil Ravindra Wakode (20), a student of IIT Bombay, a case was registered at Powai Police Station. The case has subsequently been transferred to the Crime Branch, Mumbai, as DCB CID C.R. No. 124/2026,” officials said.
“The investigation has been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer and is being closely supervised by DCP Detection-I, Crime Branch,” they added.
IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in connection with Wakode’s death, was sent on leave amid the ongoing investigation, sources said on Wednesday.
Wakode’s parents have demanded Doolla’s immediate arrest. A case has been registered against the professor on allegations including abetment to suicide and caste-based discrimination following the student’s death.
Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in IIT Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on the evening of 18 September.
The incident occurred hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.
The circumstances surrounding his death have led to protests on the campus, with his family seeking action against those they hold responsible. The police have said they are examining all possible angles as part of the ongoing investigation.
With IANS inputs