Rahul Gandhi speaks to IIT Bombay student’s kin, assures support for justice

Rahul Gandhi speaks to Sahil Wakode’s family, assuring support in their pursuit of justice

Crime Branch probes Wakode’s death, as professor Suryanarayana Doolla is sent on leave amid the investigation

Wakode’s death triggers IIT Bombay protests, with his parents demanding Doolla’s arrest over alleged abetment to suicide and caste discrimination

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke to the family of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode over the phone and assured them of his support in their pursuit of justice, the Maharashtra Congress said on Thursday.

According to the state Congress, Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with Wakode’s family and assured them of all possible assistance in seeking justice for the second-year student.

Wakode’s family has levelled serious allegations against the IIT Bombay administration and certain officials following his death. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the case.

The Youth Congress is also scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss the matter. The organisation is expected to announce its future strategy and the next course of action in connection with the case.