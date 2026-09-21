In UP, Congress weighs SC/ST Act-like law to protect poorer OBC communities

Congress is considering an SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act-like law for poorer and landless OBC communities in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The proposal is aimed at communities such as Nais, Prajapatis, Kashyaps and Vishwakarmas, with the party framing it as a move beyond reservation towards legal protection and welfare.

The proposal draws on the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan's 2025 Bihar outreach to Extremely Backward Classes, while the BJP is also stepping up its OBC mobilisation in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress is considering an SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act-like law to provide specific legal protection to poorer and landless sections of the OBC community in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The proposal is part of the party's efforts to expand its social base in Uttar Pradesh, where it has been out of power since 1989.

Under Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has stepped up its outreach to OBCs and repeatedly stressed the principle of 'Jiski jitni hissedari, uski utni bhagedari' — representation in proportion to population.

The proposed legislation is being considered for inclusion in the party's manifesto for the Assembly elections. Anil Jaihind, chairman of the Congress' OBC department, told National Herald that the party would enact such a law if it came to power in the state.

Jaihind said the OBC category was numerically large, but several smaller communities within it remained socially, economically and politically backward and particularly vulnerable.