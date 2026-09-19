Congress announces 1 November Delhi march for separate OBC census column

The planned march will follow taluka-level satyagrahas on 2 October and district-level protest marches on 25 October. Wadettiwar said the Delhi programme would be finalised in consultation with organisations elsewhere in the country. Representatives of nearly 65 OBC organisations had held an earlier meeting in Delhi on 13 September.

Wadettiwar also accused the Maharashtra government of delaying funds for institutions serving marginalised communities, including Mahajyoti and BARTI. He called for funding linked to population and the timely payment of pre-matric and post-matric scholarships.

On the debate over Maratha reservation, he said the government should not grant benefits to another community by reducing the existing OBC quota. Any additional reservation, he argued, should be provided separately.

With IANS inputs