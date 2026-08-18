Congress cries foul over caste census, alleges OBCs deliberately left out

The Congress has accused the Modi government of deliberately leaving the Other Backward Classes (OBC) out of the caste census questionnaire, alleging that the omission is part of a “deep conspiracy” to keep the community’s true population figures out of official records.

Launching a sharp attack on the Centre, Congress OBC department chief Anil Jaihind said the absence of a dedicated column for OBCs undermines the very purpose of a caste census and strikes at the principles of social justice.

Jaihind said the government should conduct the exercise in a scientific, transparent and comprehensive manner so that the demographic strength of different communities can be accurately established. Instead, he alleged, the current process could pave the way for OBCs being excluded from official statistics.

“The system may have changed, but a ‘Manuvadi’ system is operating in reality,” Jaihind told reporters, arguing that the alleged omission raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to social justice.