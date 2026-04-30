Congress attacks govt over caste census delay, seeks clarity and dialogue

The Congress on Thursday intensified its attack on the Centre over the proposed caste census, accusing the government of failing to provide any roadmap for the exercise and alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deliberately delaying its implementation.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said it has been a full year since the government announced that caste enumeration would be included in the upcoming census, yet no concrete details have emerged.

“A full year has passed. The details of how this caste enumeration will be done are still awaited. There has been no dialogue with Opposition parties, state governments, or even experts,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Highlighting what he termed a “dramatic U-turn” by the prime minister, Ramesh outlined a timeline of the Centre’s shifting stance. He noted that on 21 July 2021, the government had informed Parliament that it had taken a policy decision not to enumerate caste-wise population. This position was reiterated in a 21 September 2021 affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, which argued that court-mandated caste enumeration would interfere with government policy.