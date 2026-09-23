IIT Bombay student death: Raj Thackeray warns against diverting focus to caste politics

In a post on X, Thackeray said examination rules must be upheld, but argued that it would be unfair to portray Wakode as having done something wrong before an official inquiry establishes the facts. He said allegations against faculty members should likewise be investigated before conclusions are drawn.

Thackeray expressed concern that debate over caste and religion could divert attention from pressures within higher education. He pointed to competitive entrance examinations, demanding coursework and uncertainty over campus placements, saying students across disciplines face considerable strain.

The MNS chief urged student groups to continue pressing for changes to academic practices and mental health support. He argued that sustained pressure on these issues would require the government to answer difficult questions and take action.

Thackeray also criticised the commercialisation of education over recent decades and called for structural reform. His remarks come as Wakode’s family has alleged caste discrimination, an issue investigators are examining.

With IANS inputs