IIT Bombay student death: Raj Thackeray warns against diverting focus to caste politics
MNS chief urges students to keep pressing for changes to academic practices and mental health support as IIT Bombay case is investigated
Following IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode’s death, Raj Thackeray called for education reform and urged people not to judge those involved before the investigation is complete.Raj Thackeray expressed sorrow over the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode
He said neither Wakode nor faculty members should be judged before the inquiry is complete
Thackeray urged student movements to focus on academic pressure, mental health support and wider education reform
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday called for changes to India’s education system following the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode. He also warned against reaching conclusions about those involved before the investigation is complete.
Wakode, a second-year BTech student, died on 18 September. His death has prompted allegations of caste-based harassment from his family, as well as calls for accountability and better support for students. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case.
In a post on X, Thackeray said examination rules must be upheld, but argued that it would be unfair to portray Wakode as having done something wrong before an official inquiry establishes the facts. He said allegations against faculty members should likewise be investigated before conclusions are drawn.
Thackeray expressed concern that debate over caste and religion could divert attention from pressures within higher education. He pointed to competitive entrance examinations, demanding coursework and uncertainty over campus placements, saying students across disciplines face considerable strain.
The MNS chief urged student groups to continue pressing for changes to academic practices and mental health support. He argued that sustained pressure on these issues would require the government to answer difficult questions and take action.
Thackeray also criticised the commercialisation of education over recent decades and called for structural reform. His remarks come as Wakode’s family has alleged caste discrimination, an issue investigators are examining.
With IANS inputs