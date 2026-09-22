Campus protests to Crime Branch probe: What followed Sahil Wakode’s death at IIT Bombay

18 September: Examination incident and Wakode’s death

Wakode, a student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was appearing for a mid-semester examination on the Powai campus on September 18. Reports citing CCTV footage said an incident occurred in the examination hall at around 12.30 pm to 12.45 pm after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone.

In its initial communication, IIT Bombay claimed that Wakode had uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers. It said he had subsequently been counselled by the instructor, his faculty adviser and the Head of Department, and that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him.

According to reports based on CCTV footage, Wakode later left the examination hall and walked towards his hostel. Footage reportedly showed him entering his room in Hostel No. 4 at around 1.25 pm. He was found dead there later that day. No suicide note was reportedly recovered.

The precise nature of his interaction with the invigilator and other faculty members, whether he was threatened with disciplinary action and the sequence of events between his departure from the examination hall and arrival at the hostel remain under investigation.

19 September: FIR registered on family’s complaint

Police initially registered an accidental-death report. On 19 September, following a complaint from Wakode’s parents, a case was registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to abetment of suicide, and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Wakode’s father, Ravindra Chakradhar Wankhade, alleged in his complaint that his son had faced severe mental harassment and caste-based abuse for about three months. He claimed that Wakode had told his family that Doolla referred to him as belonging to a “lower caste”, threatened to harass him and warned that he could be implicated in a false case.

The father also alleged that faculty members and the administration had subjected his son to sustained pressure, with the examination incident becoming an immediate trigger. He rejected the suggestion that the death could be attributed simply to Wakode allegedly being caught using ChatGPT and called for the role of the professor and other officials to be investigated.

These claims form part of the police complaint and have not been proven. IIT Bombay has said that Wakode had not submitted a complaint alleging caste discrimination to either its administration or its SC/ST cell.

A close friend of Wakode separately told NDTV that he did not believe casteism was a factor in the case and had not personally encountered caste discrimination at the institute. He said the death had deeply affected the campus community. His account does not resolve the allegations raised by the family, which are being examined by investigators.